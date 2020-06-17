Beyonce And Jay-Z Sued Over Black Effect Vocals

Jay Z and Beyonce are facing a lawsuit over their song, “Black Effect,” by a Jamaican artist claiming she was never given proper credit or compensation despite being the leading voice on the track.

The Jamaican artiste, Dr. L’Antoinette Stines says for “her artistry and wisdom” and to that point, she says the Carters sought her ought in March 2018 to provide dancers for a video promoting their upcoming tour.

TMZ reported that the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, Dr. Stines claims she hooked ’em up with dancers, and then Jay and Bey wanted to record her views on love. She claims she was told the interview would be used in the video … “for promotional purposes” only.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says she was shocked when she heard “Black Effect” from The Carters’ “Everything Is Love” album because the whole first minute of the track is just her voice.

Hearing herself on the song uncredited, left Dr. Stines feeling “artistically raped” according to her lawsuit.

The doc claims a contract for her services was only thrust in front of her on the day of the shoot, and she alleges the Carters’ reps told her not to worry after all, her interview would only be used for promotion.

So, she claims she hasn’t been paid a dime for her vocal work.