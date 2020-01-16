Benue State Approves New Minimum Wage

On Thursday, the Benue state government approved a new minimum wage for its workers. The information was made public by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour, Ode Enyi. He said the government made the decision after its meeting with Labour officials on a new minimum wage and the concurrent adjustment. According to Enyi, both parties agreed on a minimum wage of N30,009.99 and settled on adjustments for levels one to six. Adjustments to Level 7 and above would be discussed at subsequent meetings. In relation to the implementation date, Enyi said, “(When) the committee meet on the adjustment of the salary for all levels, the implementation period will be known.”

