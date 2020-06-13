Benue Assembly Former Contestant Donates Ropes To His Community To Tie Goats

One Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the people of his community in Makurdi LGA of Benue State.

He donated the ropes so that they can use to tie their goats, LASGIDI ONLINE reports.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Ukpera contested for the Guma State Constituency seat in the 2019 Benue State House of Assembly Election under the platform of Labour Party but lost it to the People’s Democratic Party contestant.

LASGIDI ONLINE gathered that, he donated the ropes as his contribution to the implementation of the Benue State Anti Open Grazing Law.

After the donation, Ukpera assisted some of the people to tie their goats before leaving.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

