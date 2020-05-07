Bello places visiting NDDC official on isolation

James Azania, Lokoja

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the leader of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)team to the state, Dr Andrew Noah, to go into isolation at the Kogi State quarantine centre.

The governor gave the order on Thursday night when the visiting NCDC official shook hands with the state Director of Protocol while exchanging microphone after the introduction of members.

The governor said that the step was to ensure that the laid down proceedure of checkmating the scourge by the NCDC was adhered to.

The NCDC sent a delegation of rapid response team to ascertain the true status of Kogi as a Covid-19 free state.

The team, led by Dr Noah Andrew, had arrived the Government House to present a letter titled “Deployment of Rapid Response Squad”.

It said that the mission of the centre was to provide logistics to all states of which Kogi cannot be left out.

He said that two members of the team will stay back to help the state and support the government’s efforts already in place.

According to him: “We are here to support the state in shipping swab and samples and ascertian the preparedness of the state in fighting Covid-19.”

He urged the government and the people of the state to observe social distancing and use face mask at all times, as part of measures to fight the scourge.

Bello outlined steps taken so far by the state to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the state is highly experienced in fighting infectious diseases, such as Lassa fever and that the experience have been brought to bear on fighting Covid-19.

“So far Kogi State has had 100 percent recovery rate of all infectious diseases since 2017, owing to measures put in place by the Squadron Committee set up to fight the disease.

“In spite of the widespread death the world over, we in Kogi have had no confirmed case, even though there are many false alarms which turned out to be false. We have put all it takes in place to check any eventuality.

“Kogi State is highly experienced in treating infectious diseases, because of high Lassa fever incidents. That is why it is able to combat Covid-19.

“We have been able to sensitise our people on all languages spoken in the state.

“All 239 wards have been sensitised, three modern isolation centres have been set up, which are currently lying idle,” Bello said.