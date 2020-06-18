Categories
Belgium Club Send Charter Flight To Get Stranded Super Eagles Striker Back From Nigeria

Belgium club Genk have sent a charter flight to bring Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu from Nigeria.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international recently accompanied Victor Osimhen back to Nigeria after the Lille striker lost his father.

Ban on regular international flights to and from Nigeria has yet to be lifted no thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic and as such Genk, Gent, and Club Brugge now plan a chartered flight to take their stranded players from Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

Four players will be picked up from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire before the flight stops over in Lagos for Onuachu.

Genk have started preparation for the new season in Belgium with Onuachu conspicuously missing.

source:- fcnaija

