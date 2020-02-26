BEDC to improve electricity supply

Our Reporter

THE management of BEDC Electricity Plc, on Tuesday said with a reviewed tariff, it will revolutionise electricity distribution and provision of services to customers by embarking on network re-alignment.

It said it will provide new distribution transformers and also provide dedicated express feeders to supply 24×7 power to identified customer groups.

Speaking to customers across the franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo/Ekiti during a Public Consultation Forum organised ahead of the tariff review, the firm said it would actualise its proposal for an embedded power of about 300megawatts (Mw) under the willing buyer, willing seller arrangement with independent power generators outside the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) national grid, to boost power supply and meet needs of customers.

BEDC assured customers that it would also improve supply to commercial entities across its coverage states due to the need to enable the companies ensure job creation and balance social lives, by adding new injection substations and 500 distribution substations to strengthen existing network.

