Beauty Queens Join NGO To Protest Against Rape In Convoy Of Exotic Cars In Abuja

A non governmental organization in Nigeria, Women Are Important Too-WAIT has continue to mount pressures for actions against rape, as it holds a peaceful protest and awareness ride in the FCT.

The protest and awareness convoy by Volunteers, Partners and Members of WAIT had commenced at the Headquarters of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development on the 9th of June 2020.

According to reports gathered by AbujaPress, volunteer Protesters and Members of Women Are Important Too-WAIT Organization, were noticed with placards in a long convoy of exotic vehicles, as they were accompanied by a large crowd of foot-protesters.

They had kept chanting their grievances and public messages on the negatives of rape, with regards to the recent rape and murder of a Nigeria Nurse, Uwavera Omozuwa in Edo state.

During the protest and awareness movements, Abujapress noticed the participation of notable Humanitarian personalities whose presence were indeed significant with voluminous influence. Amongst some of the personalities, were Founder/Chairman of Juremi Foundation, Mr. Amen Rochas, Beauty Queen of prestigious reputation, including Queen Christina Bassey Edem, Miss Indigenous Nigeria, Queen Ezenwa Nerita Chika, Queen of Aso International,

Finest Girl North Central Culture, Queen Joy Oluchi, Queen Blessing Ikpomwosa;

Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa, Queen Victoria, amongst others.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest and awareness campaign by WAIT, Precious-Mercy Mbukpa, the co-Founder of WAIT, described the awareness match and protest as a medium, through which immediate reactions and actions can be taken the protect the rights and value of women in Nigeria. She however expressed appreciation to her Partner and co-Founder Zofia J. Dabrowska for the collective role they had played to commence the campaign and awareness initiative on rape.

She further expressed gratitude to reputable personalities, Partner-organizations, Members and Volunteers, who participated in the campaign, she noted that the entire Initiative couldn’t have been possible without them. She assured them that their voices and today’s commitments will go a long way to supporting initiatives to end rape in Nigeria and across the world.

