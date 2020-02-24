‘Be unbiased in Uwheru killings’ probe’

From Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli

The lawmaker representing Ughelli North, South and Udu in the House of Representatives, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has called for an unbiased probe into the attack on Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State.

Waive, who visited Agadama at the weekend to commiserate with the people, said: “I have come to specifically sympathise with bereaved families.

As soon as I heard of the attack, the first thing I did was to contact community leaders, party leaders and government officials, security agents, to find out what happened. We need to know the exact situation and solutions to prevent a recurrence.

“There should be proper investigation to identify and prosecute the perpetrators. Your pain is my pain, and I am in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure that you are all protected.

“I appeal for calm and peace so that those who have left the community can come back. I have the assurances of the law enforcement agencies that they would not come here to harass anybody anymore.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is also meeting with other leaders at the national level, as we are strategising on what can be done to ensure nobody touches you anymore, and this thing does not happen again.”

A community leader described the attack as the worst in recent times. He lamented that the community had lost over 86 persons since the attacks started in 2012.

Community Chairman Sunday Iniovogoma said: “This attack is yearly, and our people have been passing through difficulties.

There is no year we do not lose souls to these killer herdsmen, with the lowest number being three or four. This year’s attack is the worst.

“Ten persons were killed by herdsmen – two in Avwon and eight in Agadama. Many others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at hospitals across the state.”

