Be Cautious: Governor Ikpeazu Speaks From Isolation Center

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who recently tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday has urge ld the citizens to he cautious, Igbere TV reports.

The governor said this while speaking from isolation where he restated his stance that testing positive to the virus is not a death sentence.

Speaking on his health status, governor Ikpeazu said he is stable and in high spirits.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka on Monday, the governor said “As your Governor, I have a responsibility to do what is right and keep our people fully updated about my health status.”

Ikpeazu in the statement also urged the people of the State not to panic but continue to take issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appealed to Abians to take all necessary precautions in line with the protocols enunciated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive on Sunday.

The governor said that his decision to present himself for a second test was to remove all doubts about his status, after he had tested negative initially.

The Governor who has already commenced self isolation under the careful watch of experienced medical personnel directed that the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu shall hold the forte in his absence.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

