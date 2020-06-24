BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Reveals How Fan Made Her Lose Endorsement Deal From Champagne Company

At a recent BBNaija reunion show, 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed how a fan made her lose millions of naira in a deal with a champagne company.

Mercy while narrating how it all happened, revealed how she was approached by a champagne company that wanted her to sign a deal with them and also attend a party they wanted to organize and she obliged.

The company being impressed with the outcome of the meeting held with Mercy and her management team, paid her the agreed sum, even before signing the dotted lines.

This happened on a Wednesday and Mercy was supposed to start the activation of the deal on Thursday which was the second day, only for a fan to spoil the partly sealed deal.

Mercy told her fellow former housemates who were present for the BBNaija 2019 Reunion show that the fan in question put a call through to one of the staff members of the champagne company to ask if it was true that the company recently signed Mercy and if it was true that she would be attending the upcoming party organized by the company.

Unfortunately, the company worker told the fan that Mercy had no deal with the company and would not be attending the said party.

After the call, the fan was reported to post the information given on the internet and making internet users troll Mercy.

According to Mercy, that did not go well with her.

“Immediately I saw that, I called Chief Priest and told him what was going on on the internet and we decided that if the company say they do not know me, me too do not know them.

I told the company that if I was going to go ahead with the deal, they should release an official statement saying that they know me and to also apologise.

“My management made me return the money because, they refused to apologise and the damage has been done.”

According to her, she was unable to go ahead with the deal, though the company was a big and well recognised one.

She blamed the loss of money, damage to her integrity and image to the fan who went ahead to make public information that was not true and also not gotten from the right source.

See some reactions from Nigerians below…

“I was Overjoyed, when Ebuka had to ask Mercy about the Audio Moet, Right in Front of Tacha. Babe, was legit Chewing hot jollof rice with her lies. She couldnt even look at Tacha, while Explaining”

“A brand that wants to sign you on cannot go back on it just because a fan went asking questions! This Mercy’s story doesn’t sit well! If it was true, going ahead to work with that brand should’ve cleared the air!”

“Ending d negotiations hurt u d most! If d brand wants u, it wouldn’t cost them anything 2 put out a press statement saying that you are in negotiations with them! They refused to issue a public statement, that says alot about the ‘signing’”

“Ye!!! MercyFace ….. lieeeesssssss…. and more liessssssss.I’m dead”

“med o! Last year’s Beebehen wena can lie for Africa! Mercy! Lienus mbah!lol! You mean a whole brand signed you, paid you and refused to clear the air immediately? Till date? @real_mercyeke, that lie is too wack!”

