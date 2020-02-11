BBNaija Tacha Calls Out Lit Hotel After Staff Sneaked Into Her Room

Reality TV star, Tacha called out the management of Lit Hotel, Abuja after a staff of the hotel reportedly sneaked into her room while she slept.

In a live video on Instagram, Tacha shared the details of the hotel while placing a call to the hotel manager to lay her complaints.

According to the self-acclaimed serial entrepreneur, a staff entered her room using the master card while she was inside lying on the bed.

Tacha said the hotel is not safe and she was going to move to another hotel.

Reacting on social media, her fans popularly referred to as Titans have been dropping negative reviews on the hotel across all review pages on the internet, including Google Reviews.

Reports even have it that some fans have been sending death threats to the manager of the hotel, after someone alleged that the culprit who sneaked into the reality TV star room had the intention to assassinate her or probably take nude videos while she slept.

Another report on social media has it that another female BBNaija star lodged at that hotel months back and the management probably had preference for the other star.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

