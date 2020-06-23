BBNaija Star, Khloe Shows Off Her Amazing Body Transformation After Weight Gain

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe looked amazing as she unveiled her body transformation following weight gain.

The reality star took to Instagram to share side by side photos of herself before and after gaining weight. In the new photo, Khloe is pictured looking quite full, including the ass area.

She wrote in her caption: ‘My brother and my sister of the lord….. TRUST ME WHEN I SAY “GOD IS Good. One year later. Funny enough, I’m still obsessed with my old skinny self … now with this new me.’

