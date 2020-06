BBNaija Reunion:- The Outburst That Had Ella Walking Out Of Studio To Mercy And Omashola’s Verbal Brawl (Video)

From the outburst that had Ella walking out of studio to Mercy and Omashola’s verbal brawl, the alumni put all the cards on the table and cooked the beef they had.

Watch below…

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email