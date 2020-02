A 118-year-old woman, Mrs. Omonigbalebo Dani Orogoni has been appointed Special Adviser on Elders Matters to to the Vice Chairman Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State.

This was contained in a letter of appointment signed by the Personal Assistant to the Vice Chairman, Bedford Ineye.

See the letter bellow:

