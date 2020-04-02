Bauchi reverses curfew as borders remain close

By David Adenuga Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has reversed the curfew it imposed from 6pm on Thursday to alleviate the plight of the people.

The government had imposed a sit-at-home order as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed and two other close contacts have tested positive to the virus.

Briefing newsmen on the latest development at the Government House in Bauchi, the state capital, Deputy Governor Sen. Bala Tela, who double as the Chairman Rapid Task Force Committee on COVID- 19, said the absence of palliative measures from the Federal Government to cushion the effect necessitated review of the total lockdown.

He however said borders remain closed from 6pm of Thursday for 14 days.

Tela, who laid emphasis on social distancing, pleaded with residents to maintain the one to one- point two metres spacing and avoid overcrowded places.

“Considering the fact that most people have to go out on a daily basis to look for what to eat, we, therefore, deem it expedient to allow people to go out to look for what to sustain themselves with while the stay at home directive lasts having observed that no palliative measures have been introduced by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

”Consequently, we are putting emphasis on locking our borders so that unsuspecting carriers of the virus do not infiltrate and spread the virus.

”Effective from 6pm today, our borders will be closed for an initial period of 14 Days while restrictions of movement of people in towns and villages is hereby eased but social distancing is to be maintained in mosques, churches, markets, wedding and social ceremonies.”

Tela added that the government reviewed the restriction in line with the people’s challenge adding that relevant security agencies have been notified of the new development.

While giving situation update of the outbreak of coronavirus in the state he said two out of the three individuals who tested positive would soon be discharged, adding that out of the 99 citizens that have been tested, 96 came out negative while 3 tested positive.