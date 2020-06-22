Bauchi Governor Chairs PDP Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, addressing reporters in Bauchi on May 6, 2020.

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed to chair its primary election committee.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Bauchi Governor, Muktar Gidado.

According to Gidado, PDP National Working Committee also appointed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawallen as members respectively.

While the Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Lilian Uche will assist the governors as a member, her colleague in the House of Representatives, Solomon Bulus will serve as secretary.

The main opposition party had slated Thursday, June 25 for the conduct of its primaries in which the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki is seeking re-election for a second term in office having dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) two weeks ago.

