Bauchi Deputy Governor Tests Negative For COVID-19

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago, has now tested negative for the virus.
The executive chairman of the state Primary Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, disclosed this during a routine update on Covid-19 in the Government House, Bauchi Wednesday.
Dr. Muhammad congratulated the deputy governor on his quick recovery
Deputy Governor Tela had tested positive for Coronavirus on June 2 and immediately went into self-isolation during which medical experts attended to him.
