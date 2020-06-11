Categories
Bauchi Deputy Governor Tests Negative For COVID-19

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago, has now tested negative for the virus.

The executive chairman of the state Primary Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, disclosed this during a routine update on Covid-19 in the Government House, Bauchi Wednesday.

Dr. Muhammad congratulated the deputy governor on his quick recovery

Deputy Governor Tela had tested positive for Coronavirus on June 2 and immediately went into self-isolation during which medical experts attended to him.

