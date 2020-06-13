Barcelona’s Efforts To Sell Coutinho Are Yet To Yield Any Success

Barcelona’s efforts to sell Philippe Coutinho are yet to yield any success.

The Brazilian has a good reputation in the Premier League and the Blaugrana have tried to take advantage of that.

The possibility of selling him before June 30 is shrinking by the day and seems like a pipe dream at the moment.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Barcelona need to generate 70 million euros from player sales before July 1 in order to balance their books for this season.

There is plenty of interest in Coutinho from other clubs, but none of them have made a move to sign him so far.

As a result, Barcelona are resigned to keeping him past the June 30 deadline and his future sale will have to go towards next season’s budget.

One of the options Barcelona are hanging on to is that of Newcastle but, without clearance of their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover, they can’t sign Coutinho.

Another of the Premier League clubs interested in a move for the forward is Chelsea.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

