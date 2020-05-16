Barcelona Still Don’t Know How They Will Be Training From Monday (Sport)

Barcelona still don’t know how they will be training from Monday. If it’s individually, or in a group. The Blaugrana are waiting for a La Liga notification on if they can change phase, independently from Catalonia not yet reaching phase 1.

La Liga have asked the government if the teams can advance a phase despite Madrid and Barcelona as cities still in phase zero of the de-escalation.

Barcelona players have been working individually and on Monday will keep doing so if there is no news. Espanyol, Leganes, Madrid, Atletico and Getafe are also waiting for this confirmation).

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

