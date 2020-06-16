Barcelona Step Up Their Bid For Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona has reportedly stepped up their chase for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as they aim to wrap up the deal before the end of the season.

Barcelona has been in talks with Inter Milan for the services of the Argentine star and the Serie A outfit is holding out on the €111m buyout clause on the deal of the attacker.

Barcelona has initially offered a sum of €60m cash plus a range of players in exchange which h was turned down by Inter Milan but the La Liga giants have now increased their offer for the Racing forward attacker and they are now ready to pay as high as €90m cash for the attacker.

Barcelona is willing to include Arturo Vidal in the deal, a player Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is willing to have in his team, having worked with the Chilean midfielder during their spell at Juventus before both went on separate ways.

It now boils down to whether they value him at the €21m Barcelona are insisting.

