Barcelona Set To Edge Out Real Madrid In The Signing Of La Liga Attacker

Barcelona is prepared to beat Real Madrid to the signing of La Liga attacker Fabian Luzzi from Rayo Vallecano as the Camp Nou outfit is getting closer to complete the deal than their rivals.

Luzzi is considered as one of the best prospects in Spain, the attacker just turned 16-year-old in May having made four appearances for the nation’s Under-16 squad.

Luzzi scored a brace during December’s 3-3 international friendly draw against England and according to report in Marca, La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all vying for his services.

However, Barcelona is close to the signing of the teenager and upon the completion of his signing, he would represent the second Real Vallecano player signed by Barcelona recent month after the signing of 22-year-old left-back Sergio Akieme in September 2019 for a paltry £270,000.

Akieme has made 24 appearances for Barcelona B, providing five assists and his display has enticed manager Quique Stein to name him among the substitutes for their Champions League clash with Napoli and La Liga tie with Eibar.

Barcelona is also interested in the service of Rayo Vallecano 20-year-old centre-back Martin Pascual, the defender has made 11 appearances for the club in all competitions.

And looks to have a bright future, but could be available on a free transfer with his contract set to expire on June 30.

source:- fcnaija

