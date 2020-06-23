Barcelona Name The Price For Manchester United Target Ansu Fati

Barcelona has named their asking price for Manchester United target Ansu Fati and the Camp Nou outfit has slapped £355 million price tag on the attacker.

Manchester United is keen on signing the La Masia academy product, having broken into the Blaugrana first team in the 2019-20 season.

The 17-year-old attacker has established himself under Quique Setien as one of the most exciting youngsters in the game.

Fati has achieved some exceptional record for himself since he was promoted to the Barcelona first team, he became Barcelona’s second-youngest player when he made his debut against Real Betis in La Liga.

He also became the youngest ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League when he netted a late winner against Inter Milan. In 25 matches across all competitions, the teenage sensation has produced a return of six goals and provided an assist in the process.

Manchester United is not in the race alone with Borussia Dortmund keen on sign him to replace outgoing Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United manager is keen on bolstering his attacking options ahead of next season.

The club, over the past months, has been linked with a host of top players such as Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

Fati, too, has emerged as a target for the 20-time English champions after his breakthrough year at Camp Nou.

The Old Trafford giants made £85 million bid rejected by Barcelona and Manchester United is willing to offer as much as £135 million for Fati.

Barcelona is not willing to sell their prodigy but if Manchester United meet the price tag, Fati would become the world’s most expensive footballer.

Fati is currently contracted with Barcelona till the summer of 2022, with the club retaining the option of extending by a couple more years.

source:- fcnaija

