Barcelona Midfielder Arthur Melo set For Medicals In Turin

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo is prepared to travel to Turin for medicals this weekend ahead of his move to Juventus, according to report in RAC1.

The midfielder seems surplus to requirement at the Camp Nou and the signing of Frankie de Jong has hampered his playing time at Barcelona.

The Barcelona midfielder will join the Bianconeri on a five-year deal worth seven million euros per year.

At Barcelona, Arthur was earning three million euros per year.

The Catalan team is also keen on signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and his signing will affect the game time of the Brazilian midfielder.

source:- fcnaija