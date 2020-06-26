Barcelona Midfielder Agrees A Move To Juventus

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has agreed to Juventus offer and a deal could be done in the summer that would see the Brazilian midfielder team up with the Serie A Champions next season.

The report in Italy claims that Melo has agreed on a deal and he will move to Turin at the end of the season.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti report that has after a brief deadlock, Arthur has accepted Juventus’ offer and will move to Turin.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and the Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano have also reported that Arthur has agreed on terms with Juventus and will make the move.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, ahead of the deadline of 30 June.

Miralem Pjanic will join Barcelona having already agreed on terms with the Baluagrana some time ago.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

