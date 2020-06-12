Barcelona In Contact With Feyenoord Midfielder

Barcelona is in contact with Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu for a possible signing as they aim to inject fresh blood to their midfield in the coming season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been in sensational form for Feyenoord last season and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and the La Liga with Arsenal and Sevilla courting the youngster.

The midfielder also attracts the interest from Barcelona and the Camp Not directors have contacted Feyenoord for the services of the Dutch star.

The Eredivisie side is also trying to get Kokcu to sign a new deal this summer but maybe resigned to their talent leaving. They are looking for a record fee for the youngster, which is more than €18 million.

Kokcu is contracted at Feyenoord until 2023.

Barcelona is also on the move to sign Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer when the transfer window opens.

Barcelona will play Real Mallorca at the Son Moix Stadium on Saturday.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

