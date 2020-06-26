Barcelona Identify Premier League Star As Lautaro Martinez Replacement

Barcelona directors have identified Premier League star Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona has expressed their interest in signing the Arsenal captain as the deal for Martinez drag on while the Gabon international is keen on leaving the Emirate outfit as he wants to play in a competitive team that has the prospect of winning the Champions League.

Barcelona is not the only team in the race to sign the former AC Milan attacker, Juventus is also interested and according to report in Le 10 Sport, the Serie A Champions have spent some emissaries to establish their interest in the attacker.

Arsenal is willing to offer the Gabon attacker a new contract at the end of the season, it is unlikely that the Barcelona target will extend his deal with the Gunners.

Barcelona is keen on signing a replacement for ageing Luis Suarez and majority of the Barcelona directors feel Aubameyang fits better into the team.

