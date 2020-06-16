Barcelona Give Liverpool Green Light To The Signing Of Coutinho

Barcelona directors are willing to offload Philippe Coutinho this summer and they have permitted Liverpool to do so if the Reds are willing to bring him back to Anfield this summer.

The La Liga Champions have informed Liverpool that they can sign back the Brazilian attacker after the former Liverpool star failed to impress at Camp Nou and Bayern Munich where he is currently on loan.

Barcelona is keen on offloading the Coutinho this summer and a move Premier League has been initiated by his agent.

Coutinho has reached out to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for a possible return to Anfield and report in Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona have informed Liverpool they can sign Coutinho- but only in an outright sale.

The Blaugrana directors are not interested in discussing any loan term with the terms with his suitors, Barcelona committed to a fee rising to €145m to sign Coutinho in January 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing the Brazilian attacker this summer but the transfer fee slapped on the former Inter Milan star could discourage the move to Tottenham Stadium.

