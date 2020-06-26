Barcelona Directors Aim To Set Up A Swap Deal For Tottenham Star

Barcelona directors are aiming for a swap deal that would involve Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele and Philippe Coutinho.

The La Liga Champions are interested in the services of the former Lyon midfielder Ndombele and they are willing to throw Coutinho into the deal and some cash to secure the services of the defensive midfielder.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The French midfielder became Spurs’ record signing last summer when he joined in a deal worth up to £63m from Lyon, but it’s fair to say things have not gone according to plan for the midfielder.

Ndombele was criticised by manager Jose Mourinho in the past for lacking fitness and was left on the bench in their last two games since the Premier League resumed after the compulsory break due to the pandemic.

It is claimed by some reports that a row erupted between Ndombele and Mourinho at training and that the player said he no longer wanted interested to work under the Portuguese manager.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

