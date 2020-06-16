Barcelona Announce Squad To Face Leganes In La Liga, Alba Dropped

Barcelona manager Quique Setin has announced the squad that would face Leganes in their upcoming La Liga clash on Tuesday evening.

The manager has called up 23 players to face the Madrid based team at the Camp Nou.

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 33. Ronald Araujo

Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur Melo, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig, 30. Álex Collado, 42. Monchu

Forwards: 9. Luis Suárez, 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 19. Martin Braithwaite, 31. Ansu Fati

Clement Lenglet is back in the squad and Jordi Alba who picked up his fifth yellow card against Real Mallorca will serve one-match ban and as a result he was not included in the squad.

Ousmane Dembélé is out of the squad as a result of a hamstring injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suárez, Braithwaite

source:- fcnaija

