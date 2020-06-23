Barcelona And Juventus Reach Agreement For Arthur – Sky Sports

Sky Sports report that the two clubs have agreed a transfer fee of 80 million euros for the Brazilian midfielder. Arthur however, is keen to stay on at Camp

According to Sky Sports this afternoon, Barcelona and Juventus have already negotiated Arthur‘s departure from Camp Nou for a fee of 80 million euros, although the player has insisted that his intention is to stay with the Catalans, at least until the end of next season. Now Juve have to convince the 23-year-old Brazil international to join them in Turin where they would willing to pay him a salary of five million euros.

Pjanic-De Jong partnership

Sky Sports add that there could be more to this particular operation than meets the eye and effectively end up being an exchange for Miralem Pjanic. The breakdown would be 70 million euros plus five in add-ons and five for Pjanic. Barça’s technical department want the Bosnian to partner Frenkie de Jong in midfield. The Catalans don’t want to pay over the odds for a player who has already turned 30 years old but the way Juve see it, his market value isn’t less than Arthur’s.

The same sources claim that both clubs want to have the deal tied up before 30 June, but Juventus Sports Directror Fabio Paritici has denied that a deadline has been set for the operation.

