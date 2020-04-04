Barca ‘Will Try To Sign Neymar & Had Made Pact To Block Him From Joining Madrid’

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca will try to sign Neymar this summer and had made an agreement with him to block PSG ace from joining Madrid in 2019.

This was the promise made by Barça to Neymar. So, Barça will try to sign him again. As Barça considers the signing of Neymar is strategic. Neymar ordered his people in Barcelona to rent a house and Florentino Pérez spoke with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“Either you come this year or next year, for sure,” was the promise to the PSG player.

The agreement was signed in a summit at the Hotel Arts in Barcelona.