A Customer Service Officer of a first-generation bank in Abuja, Larry Ehizo has told the police how he got involved in last Saturday’s failed bank robbery attack in Mbappe, a surburb in the Federal Capital of Territory.

Larry who was paraded before newsmen at the FCT police command headquarters, said the mastermind of the robbery, one Ernest, who is at large, had threatened to kill him, his girlfriend and his family if he did not help him and his gang members to rob the bank.

The 30-year-old University of Abuja graduate, said he drove the five robbers into the bank premises in his vehicle.

In his words:

“I met a friend (Ernest) in November and we had a discussion where we used to hang out and I said something after he complained about our services in the bank and we almost got into a serious argument and I told him that the only thing he would do is get angry and maybe not bank again with us. He said he was going to hurt someone and I told him not to do that. That the highest he can do is to do that or maybe rob the bank to make them feel bad. I did not know he had that on record and he used that to threaten that after some time that I must take the people that he would bring into the bank. He threatened my family, myself and even the people around me. Even my girlfriend. After that, I was afraid to go to the police because he said even if I go to the police that he had already informed his colleagues and because he is a cultist and he said that anything I get after that I should take it.

The post Banker Who Helped Armed Robbers Caught Trying To Rob Firstbank In Abuja Confesses (Photo) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...