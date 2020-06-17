Bank Manager Dies Of COVID-19 Disease In Rivers. Employee, Gateman Test Positive

There was panic in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, following the death of a manager of a new generation bank from health complications caused by coronavirus.

It was gathered the development compelled the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to seal the bank and commence testing of all employees for COVID-19.

Sources said the testing conducted by NCDC showed that most of the employees, including the gateman tested positive for COVID-19.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the employees, who tested positive, were moved to the isolation centre for observation and treatments.

Governor Nyesom Wike had raised the alarm over lackadaisical attitude of banks and supermarkets, over the issues of maintaining coronavirus preventive rules.

He said operators of banks and supermarkets were allowing customers into their premises without mandating them to observe the safety rules.

He particularly lamented that customers were going into such premises without wearing their face masks and threatened to seal them off.

Rivers has been recording high cases of the virus as the NCDC confirming highest infection rate of 103 positive cases on Tuesday.

