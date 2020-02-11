Bandits open fire on bus passengers in Ondo

From Damisi Ojo, Akure

An unidentified passenger was reportedly shot dead by hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers who attacked passengers travelling on the Benin-Owo Road in the Ilu-Abo area of Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

Sources said many vehicles ran into the robbers who shot at the passengers and killed the yet to be identifed commuter.

Members of the Miyetti Allah vigilante group in the state, who were reportedly at the scene of the attack, said the robbers blocked the highway with stones and other dangerous objects to prevent the travelers from getting away.

It was learnt that some motorists could not escape as bandits opened fire on the passengers, killing one and wounding some others.

The incident was said to have taken place at the weekend.

The report said a team of Miyetti Allah men rushed to the scene to provide whatever help they could.

Chairman, Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Bello Gaba said the deceased victim was a traveler from Lagos to Adamawa.

He said, “We contacted the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police and they have conveyed the unidentified body to the mortuary.

“His relatives have been contacted in Adamawa State. But he has been buried in Ondo State according to Muslim rites.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

