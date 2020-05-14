Balogun donates relief materials to Ijebu-Ode

By Collins Nweze

Founder, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Otunba Subomi Balogun has donated relief materials to the people of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The materials, 300 bags of rice, were handed over by Prof. Bankole Okuwa, the curator of Otunba Tunwase Museum, for distribution.

A beneficiary, Alhaji Adebisi Alausa, the Oloritun of Mobegelu in Ijebu-Ode, described the donor, as a cheerful giver and an extraordinary philanthropist.

“Otunba Subomi Balogun is well known for his humanitarian gestures and unique kindness. I can recollect his support both in kind and cash when I was the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Club about 30 years ago. I find in him, a man who shows love to the people everytime and always ready to give.

We really appreciate his love and concern for the people especially the less privileged and pray to Almighty God to grant him long life in sound health.”

Alausa admonished Nigerians to obey government’s orders and observe the regulations as handed down by authorities involved in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus, which has defied any meaningful solution since its outbreak.

People, he said, should realise that the virus is highly contagious and can hang and remain active in the air for a long time, hence people should keep the stipulated distance from one another when necessary.

“We shouldn’t see the lockdown as a punishment but part of safety measures to combat the dreaded disease,” he added.

Central Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Christian Association of Nigeria, Venerable Wale Omotayo also described Otunba Balogun as a philanthropist with a difference.

He urged Nigerians to abide by the order of the government and keep them for the safety of each individual and the people of the world at large.

Earlier, the traditional title holder and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, donated 750 bags of rice to community leaders in Ijebu-Ode as well as150 bags of rice to residents of Erinlu community in Ijebu Ode and the Anglican Church, Italowajoda in Ijebu Ode.

