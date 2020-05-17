Bagudu approves allowances for health workers

By Mustapha Temidayo
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state on Sunday approved occupational safety allowances to frontline health workers in the state.
This was disclosed by the state government via its Twitter handle.
It explained that janitors in the state will earn from N20k/day to N5k/day, while task force members will receive N250k bonus.