Baddy Oosha “44-4 FOTI” Challenge – See The Top 21 Best Freestyles (Next Stage)

It’s been a very hot challenge with over 1000 Entries recorded in the Baddy Oosha “44-4 FOTI” challenge.

Congratulations to everyone who made it to our Top 21 List

We are pleased to announce the Top 21 Entries who will be battling in the next stage of the competition.

These 21 Contestants will be dropping another hot freestyle soon which will help us in short-listing only the truly talented ones.

Check out the 21 Top Entries below:-

The entries are arranged in no particular order.

1. Harteez

Follow on Instagram ➥ @harteezofficial

2. Wise Wanbi

Follow on Instagram ➥ @wise_wanbi

3. Hundred

Follow on Instagram ➥ @_officialhundred_

4. Dhamzy Kay

Follow on Instagram ➥ @dhamzykay_official

5. Ayojay Boi

Follow on Instagram ➥ @ayojayboi_official

6. Hazino

Follow on Instagram ➥ @hazinozino

7. Tee Blaize

Follow on Instagram ➥ @tee_blaize_

8. Kizzyposh

Follow on Instagram ➥ @kizzyposh

9. Olitee Tha Flow

Follow on Instagram ➥ @olitee_tha_flow

10. Saint Haywhy

Follow on Instagram ➥ @sainthaywhy

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE VIDEOS OF OTHER CONTESTANTS

HOW TO PARTAKE IN THE FINAL STAGE OF THE CHALLENGE

1. Jump on the Beat again (You all have it already) but can still download HERE

2. Make a Video of yourself Rapping/Singing or Freestyling to the beat (In any language of your choice).

3. Upload your freestyle video on Instagram with the hashtag #BaddyooshaFoti and cc @baddyoosha @ooshaempire @naijaloadedotng @mankind_naijaloaded

NOTE:- You can copy the Hashtag and Handles easily below:-

#BaddyooshaFoti cc @baddyoosha @ooshaempire @Naijaloadedcomng @mankind_naijaloaded

4. Entry will be posted on @Baddyoosha Instagram page and fans will do their thing.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

You must submit/upload your Freestyle video latest by 2:00pm on Monday 20th Jan 2020.

Other information will be communicated to you via Baddy Oosha Instagram page.

Goodluck!

