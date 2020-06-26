With the original version of MJ and the new Remix with Mayorkun still basking and buzzing on every playlist Bad Boy Timz dishes out another impressive MJ Remix featuring Teni Makanaki.

Bad Boy Timz x Teni – “MJ Remix“…. Bad Boy Timz teams up with the Sugar mummy of Lagos for another remix of his Hit song ”MJ”. Makanaki came in to gbese, she brought the Leg work from Poco Lee, Moonwalk from Micheal Jackson with a addictive Vibe.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Newcomer-turned-charting artist, BadBoyTimz, veers from his romance as his theme to deliver a sonorous afrobeat tune. On this track eponymous of the “King of Pop”, Timz layers affection, braggadocio, and chirpy vibes for dance hot-steppers. To appreciate fans for the huge love and support shown to the record he employs the services of DMW’s pop superstar Mayorkun to deliver an addictive Remix, The Mayor Of Lay Lay blessed the record with his versatile pop vibe. Still on the MJ matter Timz moves further to get a female artiste on the infectious Afrobeat track and Teni pulled up.

MJ is a high energy Afrobeats song, the Remix with the input of Mayorkun got BadBoyTimz more audience, not stoping there this version 2 MJ Remix would get him a larger fan base. For those that love Teni Makanaki vibe this one right here is for you… Enjoy!!!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD

The post Bad Boy Timz – “MJ (Remix)” ft. Teni appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

