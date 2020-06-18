Bad Boy Timz – “MJ (Remix)” ft. Mayorkun

Anonymous Music releases the Remix to Bad Boy Timz’ latest hit single “MJ” which features The Mayor Of Lagos- Mayorkun.

Bad Boy Timz x Mayorkun – “MJ Remix“… Newcomer-turned-charting artist, BadBoyTimz, veers from his romance as his theme to deliver a sonorous afrobeat tune. On this track eponymous of the “King of Pop”, Timz layers affection, braggadocio, and chirpy vibes for dance hot-steppers. To appreciate fans for the huge love and support shown to the record he employs the services of DMW’s pop superstar Mayorkun to deliver this fresh addictive Remix. The Mayor Of Lay Lay blessed the record with his versatile pop vibe.

MJ is a high energy Afrobeats song, the Remix with the input of Mayorkun would get BadBoyTimz more audience… Enjoy below

