Bach Confirms IOC Scholarship Grants For Nigerian Athletes

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, has commended the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission for their initiative in creating awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic, using the athletes to convey a message of hope.

At an online conference meeting that included 200 athletes representatives, IOC Executive members as well as Athletes Commission members and the Olympic Channels, Bach praised Nigeria for being the first country to come up with such initiative and encouraged other National Olympic Committees to emulate the gesture.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, Olumide Oyedeji, represented the country at the meeting.

Oyedeji used the opportunity to ask about the faith of athletes currently on IOC scholarship grants and for other upcoming athletes that may need to receive such grants to support their training and qualification.

In his response, the IOC President appreciated the NOC and the Nigerian Government for the hospitality accorded him during his visit to Nigeria which he called a memorable one.

He said that all athletes currently on Olympic scholarships would continue to enjoy the benefit until the Olympic Games while further windows would be opened to consider upcoming athletes.

Bach also assured Nigeria that discussions were ongoing for the Nigeria Olympic Committee through the Athletes Commission to benefit from the Adecco programme in a matter of three months.

The Athletes Career Programme relates to the Athletes 365 initiative with Adecco and the plans to assist the athletes in both their active days and while in retirement, using the Athletes Commission channel.

Bach, however, advised the athletes to remain focused in their training and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which would take place in the summer of 2021.

He assured them that the IOC would continue to work with the various International Federations to complete the remaining qualification series.