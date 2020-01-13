B-Red’s Babymama Shares Throwback Video Of Her Pregnant Self Working Out In The Gym

B-Red’s girlfriend and babymama, Faith Johnson has shared how she worked out tirelessly to stay fit for during her pregnancy.

B-red and Faith welcomed their first child, Jordan Adeleke about three months ago and revealed his adorable face for the first time last month. However, his girlfriend’s physique went back to its shape almost immediately and many have wondered how she was able to achieve that. Turns out she wasn’t slacking while being pregnant as she had several sessions at the gym to keep fit. Faith took to her Instagram page to share videos of pregnant self-working out for that killer shape in the gym.

