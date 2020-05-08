Azeezat: we are heading towards disaster for easing lockdown

By Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi

With the current ease of lockdown in Lagos State, singer Azeezat Allen has spoken on the rate at which people might likely contract the deadly Covid-19 disease.

The singer who currently lives in the United States of America describes the situation as disastrous.

“My opinion on this: The best way to open an economy after lockdown is gradual: If you do not have anything essential to do outside, make way for others who do; please Stay Home!

“That way, the people who truly need that space on the bus gets it. It makes more room for social distancing.

This is still not the time for frivolities, this is still the time to think about others, make sacrifices for the sustenance of humanity.

“We’re truly still all in this together, whatever decisions or actions you take affects every single one of us, even across the globe.

Your one unwise step outside your door affects not only your next-door neighbor but it also indirectly adversely affects people in Europe and America, she said.”

“For as long as Covid-19 numbers keep climbing, economies across the world cannot fully function properly. They might be able to work again if their numbers go down, but they will not be able to sleep with their eyes closed or have a full-fledged working economy knowing that any moment people from any other country can spill into their borders and start raising their numbers all over again.

“Who cares, you might say. Well, you should care, because economies across the world are inter-dependent: they need you, you need them. People are dying in Kano, and yet Nigeria’s recorded numbers appear low. Who is fooling who?

“Until they give us a name and definition of what is killing us in Kano, in the eyes of the world it is Covid-19. And we want the rest of the world to take us seriously, how? It is my personal opinion that we have the cure right under our noses, yet we sleep on it. Why do we always like to follow and not lead?

“China is making protective gear. If they do everything right it will be their one-time opportunity to truly take over. The rest of the world economy will be a shithole for sometime after this. If you’re manufacturing something that the rest of the world needs, you can easily be king.”

“But I must be a dreamer, right? Well, dreamers rule the world! Let’s just imagine a scenario where Nigeria develops a cure for Covid-19, the rest of the world will be eating out of the palms of our hands, easily another oil boom while the rest of the world economies struggle through a downturn.”

“But what do I know sef? Let’s just start with baby steps; if you still don’t have anything life and death to do outside, please stay home! she noted.

