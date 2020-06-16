Awoniyi Expected To Miss Only Two Matches After Horror Injury

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi has spoken for the first time suffering concussion during Mainz 1-0 loss against Augsburg in a German Bundesliga match.

The 22-year-old was rushed to the University hospital in Mainz after collapsing on the pitch in the first half following an aerial duel with Felix Uduokhai.

“The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, after that, I passed out.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“It was difficult for me on the pitch to regain consciousness and really awake. And it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now.” Awoniyi told Mainz’s official website.

The former Golden Eaglet star is expected to miss Wednesday’s match against Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen on Saturday, according to Mainz Sporting Director, Rouven Schroder.

Awoniyi added: “Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team on the pitch in Dortmund, but I will support them as much as I can.”

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

