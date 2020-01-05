Awolowo’s great grandchild picks a wife

A ceremony connected to the Awolowo’s family is never short of excitement and class. The recent wedding ceremony of Folajimi Ayodeji, the great grandchild of former Premier of Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, and Temilade Ojora, didn’t end without leaving lovely memories.

Before the classy reception at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, there was a private traditional ceremony, which was also attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The choice of hiring King Sunny Ade and Teni for the occasion was perfect. KSA excited the old with his evergreen songs, Teni took care of the young.

Known personalities at the event included Senator Bukola Saraki, Chief Rasak Okoya, Aliko Dangote, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, Tayo Ayeni, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Tunde Ayeni.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...