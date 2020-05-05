‘Avoid NASS if you’ve had contact with a COVID-19 patient’

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has appealed to members of the House who have had any form of contact with a Coronavirus patient to stay out of the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal to his colleagues towards the end of the sitting on Tuesday.

His appeal was also buttressed by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Idris Wase.

Gbajabiamila said: “Anybody that has in anyway been in close proximity or contact with a Coronavirus patient, in any shape or form, should please stay away from the Chamber for the good of everybody.”

He said 14 days isolation is not too much a sacrifice to make where lives are involved. And that no matter how short the contact is, the member should stay out of the Chamber.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase also added his voice to the appeal giving flesh and substance to the Speaker’s befuddling utterance. He drew his example from an incident that happened in Nassarawa State.

“If you watch a clip of what happened in Nassarawa. They lost a member of the House of Assembly .

“The burial ceremony was done before the result of the test was out. There were a lot of members at the burial.’

Wase disclosed that one of the House (Reps) members rushed someone to the hospital from Nassarawa and it was at the hospital that it was discovered that the person was COVID-19 positive. (This elicited gasps from other members.)

But Wase continued: “Don’t worry, he’s not here. This is just to tell you to guard yourself, guard your family. 14 days is not too long to take care of yourself.