Auto magnate Bayo Adesola prepares for mum’s burial

By Oladapo Sofowora

The auto magnate and Managing Director of Vision Wheel, Adebayo Adesola, has been mourning since the death of his beloved mother, Madam Iwalola Caroline Oluwajedalo Adesola on May 1.

Despite his sadness, the businessman has told close friends that he has no reason to question Almighty God as his mother lived a fulfilled life till her death.

On Saturday, May 8, Adesola alongside his siblings, will roll out drums for a close-knit befitting burial to the Ondo state born septuagenarian at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. Sadly, the scheduled preparation was supposed to be for the deceased’s 71st birthday.

The burial rites, Society Rendezvous gathered, will be carried out by the popular undertaker, Ebony Funerals.

In an emotional tribute, the billionaire businessman, who shuttles Lagos, Dubai, and Dallas said his mother will be remembered for her compassionate nature, her giving spirit, and her unwavering devotion to God. He went on to say she touched everyone that she came in contact with positively.

He also wrote: ‘’Today would have been your 71st birthday but instead GOD chose to make it the “celebration of your life”, and your committance to Mother Earth.

How we wish you had stayed longer so you could reap much more for the sacrifices you made while raising us. But HE’s an unquestionable GOD.

Even death could not take away your smile. Rest in your Father’s bosom as you foretold before you passed. Rest in Peace, my Dear Mother’’

Late Iwalola Caroline Adesola has the typical grass to grace story after she was born on May 9, 1949, to the family of Alhaji Alli in Owo local government, Ondo state.

