Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey – “Maddd”

Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey comes through with a banging tune titled “Maddd”.
Super Cool Cat boss, Ice Prince dropped some bars on this new record, “Maddd” produced by Austynobeats hyped by DJ Spicey. This song delivered in Afrobeat & Hip-pop genre is a vibe and Banger! smashed by ICE.
On “Maddd” Ice Prince shares his present feelings, took us back to his humble beginning and gave special shout-out to the Rap and Pop OGs.
Listen to this cool vibe below
