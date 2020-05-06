Categories
Music

Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey – “Maddd”

Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey Maddd

Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey comes through with a banging tune titled “Maddd”.

Super Cool Cat boss, Ice Prince dropped some bars on this new record, “Maddd” produced by Austynobeats hyped by DJ Spicey. This song delivered in Afrobeat & Hip-pop genre is a vibe and Banger! smashed by ICE.

On “Maddd” Ice Prince shares his present feelings, took us back to his humble beginning and gave special shout-out to the Rap and Pop OGs.

Listen to this cool vibe below

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Austynobeats x Ice Prince x Dj Spicey – “Maddd” appeared first on tooXclusive.

