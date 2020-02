Multi-talented Producer, Songwriter and artiste Babatunde Emmanuel popularly known as SlimBeatz sets off the year with an Impressive banging single titled, “Baba“ produced by Slimbeatz.

SlimBeatz produced ‘Skibo’ by SolidStar. Download and Enjoy his latest work – ‘Baba‘ below…



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Slimbeatz-Baba.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch the music video for “Baba” below

