[Audio + Video] Sean KD – “A Cry 4 Luv”

As the world halts with the current Covid-19 pandemics then I guess its about that time for “Sean KD” to voice out through the strength of his singing vocals on this platform to send a strong message to humanity. The message of “A cry 4 Luv“. A song that was written, composed & recorded even before the occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemics.

The song which was created from the gentle acoustic & Spanish guitar sound is indeed crying & calling for every human regardless of their tribal, ethical, religious or racial backgrounds to come together to embrace Luv. The Agape luv we needed before, we need now & afterwards. 2020 is sure looking good for talented Sean KD as this song is trending worldwide putting Nigeria in the map of global humanitarianism. Download & Share the luv too.

The Visualz for the song was shot in between the on going “Lock Down” in the UK. Final cut was done in Lagos, Nigeria by Mix-media to further spread the message of luv across the globe.

Song produced by Bustah Keyz for Oksoundz Entertainment co-produced by Sean KD. Visualz powered by Vstudio701 & Mix-Media.

Enjoy "A cry 4 Luv" below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Sean-KD-A-Cry-4-Luv.mp3

