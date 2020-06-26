PP STAR is an Afro/Dancehall singer, real names Palmer Precious from delta states of Nigeria, currently resides in South Africa, he was a choir and a drummer while growing up in a Christian family, officially dropping OWONIKOKO after a long hiatus, OWONIKOKO was produced by Kizzy beat, mixed and mastered by Milla mix.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

PP STAR is working on different big projects yet to be released in 2020, PP STAR is the future. Listen and Enjoy his latest smash hit ‘Owonikoko’ below

DOWNLOAD MP3

With the video directed by Ovie, shot in Cape Town, South Africa you would fell in love with this jam. Watch visuals below

The post [Audio + Video] PPSTAR – “Owonikoko” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

